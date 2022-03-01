Emblem Road for Dubai World Cup?

RIYADH • Saudi-trained Emblem Road produced a late surge to claim a shock win in the US$20 million (S$27 million) Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

Ridden by Panamanian jockey Wigberto Ramos, the long shot charged up the outside in the home straight to beat the United States pair of Country Grammar and Midnight Bourbon and win the third edition of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Emblem Road's winning time was 1:50.52. The Saudi Cup, which is run over 1,800 metres on dirt, is the world's richest horse race.

"He wanted to go early, but I took my time with him and took a little hold and saw another horse, so then I just waited for the 500m to ask him," Ramos said after the race.

"The key on this track is that you have to be near the front when you pass the 800m. If you're near, you are in a good position and outside is the best part of the track.

"I knew that I could do it, but now that I've done it, I still don't believe it. I beat so many good horses and this is the biggest race in the world.

"I think he could go on to the Dubai World Cup. He's the kind of horse who can do it."

Last year's winner, Mishriff, finished outside the top 10.

Saudi-based Ramos and owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz were jubilant afterwards as they were surrounded by fans celebrating the race's first Saudi winner.

The US$10 million first prize capped a lavish, two-day meeting at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse dirt track, where 240 horses from 16 countries competed for a total purse of US$35.1 million.

The Saudi Cup is part of a Saudi investment spree on high-profile events that has drawn accusations of sportswashing or attempting to distract from its human rights record.

