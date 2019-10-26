Elusive state hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 Exponents is on the quick back-up from Wednesday. He does his best racing on the dirt and the booking of Joao Moreira signals intent.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

5 Indigenous Star makes his dirt debut. He peaked third-up last campaign and against this field. He has a chance to do the same again.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 Chater Thunder is ready to take another step forward and should get his chance with a soft run close to the speed.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 Elusive State, a five-time dirt winner, who rocketed 36 points up the ratings last season, is going to prove tough to catch.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Viva Council is always consistent on the dirt. Expect him to roll forward and prove difficult to reel in.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Dollar Reward seeks a hat-trick of wins. The retention of Zac Purton aboard signals intent.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Silver Fig deserves forgiveness for his last-start defeat, His first-up win was very impressive.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

13 Farshad's latest eye-catching run suggests that he's turned a corner this season. He can figure.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

10 Elite Patch caught the eye first-up, finishing fast from near last to grab second. Expect improvement with Matthew Chadwick in the saddle.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club