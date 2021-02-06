Elite sports in South-east Asia plays waiting game as Covid-19 continues to disrupt plans

Johor Darul Ta'zim skipper Hariss Harun is relying on Zoom sessions to stay fit.
  • Published
    27 min ago
SINGAPORE - Hariss Harun is struck by the feeling of deja vu. Almost a year ago, he was stuck indoors recovering from a knee surgery during Singapore's circuit breaker and had to do most of his physiotherapy sessions remotely while the Malaysia Super League (MSL) season was suspended.

The Johor Darul Ta'zim skipper finds himself in a similar position as Malaysia is under a second movement control order (MCO) and instead of being on the pitch for pre-season training, he is relying on Zoom sessions to stay fit.

