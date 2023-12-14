El Nino conditions to continue through Northern Hemisphere winter- US forecaster

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 10, 2023 Chelsea's Reece James in action with Everton's Dwight McNeil REUTERS/Molly Darlington NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS./File Photo