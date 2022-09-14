Ejaz, Renzo tune up nicely for thriller

Like two boxers posturing at a weigh-in, Renzo and Ejaz put their show on the road when they flexed their muscles in separate workouts at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

The two will face off and cross swords in what appears to be an exciting Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the Polytrack 1,200m on Saturday.

Renzo, who went with the grey Malibu Beach, had Vlad Duric in the driving seat when running the 600m in 37.6sec. Malibu Beach is not entered for the meeting.

As for Ejaz, Bernardo Pinheiro was entrusted with the steering and he put his mount through a solid gallop in 36.2sec for the same trip.

Ejaz had Muraahib as a galloping companion. Muraahib, with a rating of 86, will see action in the day's top race, the $100,000 dash over the Poly 1,100m.

Brought in by the Al-Arabiya Stable and trained by Michael Clements, Ejaz has shown terrific promise.

At the tender age of three, he already has a win from just two starts.

There is no telling how far he will go, but one thing is certain, he has a tremendous motor in that big frame of his.

An Australian-bred by Street Boss, Ejaz's last-start success on Aug 28 came over the 1,200m on the turf, as did his first-up third behind Fadaboy on July 24.

Sure, Saturday will see him tackle the Poly for the first time under race conditions, but do not let that be a turn-off. Ejaz can handle the alternate surface. No doubt about it.

Twice already, he has won trials on the Polytrack and both were done with plenty of authority.

On July 14, he beat Luxury Brand by almost a length in a 1,000m hit-out. He clocked 60.78sec.

On Aug 16, he went even faster, holding off Hurricane by two lengths in 60.68sec.

Clements has schooled him well and he certainly knows that getting to the winning post ahead of the rest is what this sport is all about.

Renzo knows that, too.

Thrice already, he has collected the chocolates and, you can bet, his taste for the sweet stuff has not diminished.

Last time on Sept 3, there were excuses for his third-place showing in that Class 4 race won by Buuraq.

He was bumped off stride at the start and raced wide for most of the 1,200m trip.

That was less than a fortnight ago. He looked in excellent condition in the run-up to that assignment and punters had sent him off as the $12 favourite.

Sure, their pockets would have felt lighter after that showing but the advice is simple.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has worked him hard and Renzo is still in rattling form.

Maybe even better and the underfoot conditions will be a non-issue. So, stick with him.

Two of Renzo's three wins have been on the Poly and, the way things are shaping up, he will give Ejaz a run for the money.

Also catching the eye was the gallop by King Arthur.

The son of I Am Invincible had apprentice Yusoff Fadzli doing the navigating when negotiating the 600m in a neat 39.1sec.

King Arthur needs no introduction.

Racegoers know him well. After all, he has had 20 starts and eight times already they would have applauded him as he crossed the finish line ahead of the rest.

King Arthur is the real deal and, as trainer Donna Logan will surely testify, he is a fine specimen to have in the barn.

With all that is sadly happening in faraway England, it could be fitting for King Arthur to reign supreme here on Saturday.

And he might just do it.