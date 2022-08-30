Ejaz on song for yard's youth

Covid-19 may have shut borders around the world for two years, but certainly not trainer Michael Clements' doors on his youth policy - or his wallet.

A great believer in yearlings - think Tiger Roar, Big Hearted, Celavi - Clements fell back on other alternatives when he knew he had to forgo his annual trips to either Inglis, Magic Millions in Australia, Karaka in New Zealand or even Argentina.

His trifecta in Sunday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) showed that "when there is a will, there is a way".

The winner Ejaz as well as runners-up Petrograd and Coin Toss are all yearling purchases he made through the expert eye of his bloodstock agent Bevan Smith and pre-trainer Glenn Old.

"We bought Ejaz and the two runners-up as yearlings during Covid-19 when we weren't able to travel," said Clements.

"But thanks to Bevan and Glenn, we were happy to secure these horses. I normally go to the yearling sales myself, but I had to depend on Bevan for his recommendation in the last two years.

"Glenn has been my pre-trainer in New Zealand in recent years. He does a great job, too.

"It's very pleasing to see those horses finish in the top three."

Third to Fadaboy on debut, Ejaz settled midfield whereas Clements' two other horses, who were in their Kranji debuts for the Gandharvi Stable, controlled the race up front.

Favourite and race-leader Petrograd (Vlad Duric) looked to have the race shot to pieces when he drew clear, but Ejaz (Marc Lerner, $17) bravely pegged his stablemate back to score by one length.

Coin Toss (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) was more one-paced late, but did well to hang on for third another 21/4 lengths away. The winner clocked 1min 9.95sec.

With the three-year-old series not up until next year, Clements will just keep building Ejaz up, without overcooking him.