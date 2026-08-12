Eight-try blitz as All Blacks win in emphatic fashion

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DURBAN, Aug 11 - New Zealand ran in an eight-try blitz without conceding as they romped to an emphatic 54-0 win over the Sharks on Tuesday in the second game of their South African tour.

It was a much more convincing performance after Friday's opener against the Stormers in Cape Town in which their forwards struggled before they scored late tries to win 38-21.

The Sharks had little answer to a rampant All Blacks with winger Fehi Fineanganofo scoring two of the tourists' tries while the other six came from Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Sam Darry with Ruben Love putting over seven conversions.

The All Blacks are next up against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday before the first of four tests against South Africa, starting on August 22. REUTERS