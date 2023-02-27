ST Full-time Report: Eight players to watch in the 2023 SPL | Loh, Maeder and Teong tipped to shine at Paris 2024

Dear ST reader,
The 2023 Singapore Premier League season has kicked off. Here are eight players to look out for in the new campaign.
Next, outgoing Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin is looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics and has tipped three Singaporeans kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, badminton player Loh Kean Yew and swimmer Teong Tzen Wei to shine.
Finally, last Sunday was the inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre Bodybuilding Championship. My colleague Deepanraj Ganesan went down and met with some unlikely, but inspiring participants.
Eight players to watch in the Singapore Premier League in 2023
Sporting Life: Motson’s passing reminds us of the voices that stir our love for sport
'I am grateful to distant men and those in our backyards because they vividly painted sport for us as young people,' says ST's Rohit Brijnath.
Former Lions captain Shahril Ishak announces retirement at 39
He is Singapore’s third-most capped player with 138 appearances, after Daniel Bennett (142) and Baihakki Khaizan (140).
Best in both worlds, Dillan Tan, 14, excels in sim and go-kart racing
Inspired by his father, Dillian picked up karting in 2017 and only started sim racing in 2020.
Crowd cheers as migrant workers flex their muscles at bodybuilding championship in Singapore
The inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre Bodybuilding Championship saw 38 participants preening and posing amid cheers from a crowd of about 150.
Outgoing SportSG chief tips Loh, Maeder and Teong to shine at Paris 2024
Among Lim Teck Yin's fondest memories was Joseph Schooling's historic win at the Rio Olympics.
Short track speed skater Ryo Ong earns a spot for S'pore at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games
He finished 27th at the world junior championships in January but had to wait almost a month to find out if he had qualified.
Athletes aim high for 2023 Asian Games, chef de mission team unveiled
Archer Contessa Loh, who ended Singapore’s nine-year gold drought in archery at the SEA Games in 2022, is targeting a podium finish at the Asiad.
Podcast: Does Singapore football need foreign talents?
In the first episode of a new series called Hard Tackle, we examine why the local talent pipeline has failed for now.
Oval racing to make its debut in Singapore at inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest
The Aug 11-13 event at the Changi Exhibition Centre is headlined by a $150,000 US Legend Cars race.
