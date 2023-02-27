ST Full-time Report: Eight players to watch in the 2023 SPL | Loh, Maeder and Teong tipped to shine at Paris 2024

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Dear ST reader,

The 2023 Singapore Premier League season has kicked off. Here are eight players to look out for in the new campaign.

Next, outgoing Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin is looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics and has tipped three Singaporeans kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, badminton player Loh Kean Yew and swimmer Teong Tzen Wei to shine.

Finally, last Sunday was the inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre Bodybuilding Championship. My colleague Deepanraj Ganesan went down and met with some unlikely, but inspiring participants.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

Eight players to watch in the Singapore Premier League in 2023

Keep an eye out for Alen Kozar, who has played in the Uefa Conference League.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Motson’s passing reminds us of the voices that stir our love for sport

'I am grateful to distant men and those in our backyards because they vividly painted sport for us as young people,' says ST's Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Former Lions captain Shahril Ishak announces retirement at 39

He is Singapore’s third-most capped player with 138 appearances, after Daniel Bennett (142) and Baihakki Khaizan (140).

READ MORE HERE

Best in both worlds, Dillan Tan, 14, excels in sim and go-kart racing

Inspired by his father, Dillian picked up karting in 2017 and only started sim racing in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Crowd cheers as migrant workers flex their muscles at bodybuilding championship in Singapore

The inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre Bodybuilding Championship saw 38 participants preening and posing amid cheers from a crowd of about 150.

READ MORE HERE

Outgoing SportSG chief tips Loh, Maeder and Teong to shine at Paris 2024

Among Lim Teck Yin's fondest memories was Joseph Schooling's historic win at the Rio Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Short track speed skater Ryo Ong earns a spot for S'pore at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

He finished 27th at the world junior championships in January but had to wait almost a month to find out if he had qualified.

READ MORE HERE

Athletes aim high for 2023 Asian Games, chef de mission team unveiled

Archer Contessa Loh, who ended Singapore’s nine-year gold drought in archery at the SEA Games in 2022, is targeting a podium finish at the Asiad.

READ MORE HERE

Podcast: Does Singapore football need foreign talents?

In the first episode of a new series called Hard Tackle, we examine why the local talent pipeline has failed for now.

READ MORE HERE

Oval racing to make its debut in Singapore at inaugural Goodstock SpeedFest

The Aug 11-13 event at the Changi Exhibition Centre is headlined by a $150,000 US Legend Cars race.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top