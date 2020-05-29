Coronavirus pandemic

Eels go on rampage to mark NRL's return

Marata Niukore of the Parramatta Eels scoring a try during their 34-6 victory over hosts Brisbane Broncos in the National Rugby League (NRL) yesterday. The NRL, played behind closed doors, is one of the world's first contact sports to resume after Covid-19 shredded the sporting calendar.

