Marata Niukore of the Parramatta Eels scoring a try during their 34-6 victory over hosts Brisbane Broncos in the National Rugby League (NRL) yesterday. The NRL, played behind closed doors, is one of the world's first contact sports to resume after Covid-19 shredded the sporting calendar.
Coronavirus pandemic
Eels go on rampage to mark NRL's return
