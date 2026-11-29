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Japan (in blue and black) finished 10th in the 12-team Nations Championship after losing the ninth-place play-off to Wales 40–10 at Twickenham on Nov 28.

TOKYO – Japan coach Eddie Jones acknowledged on Nov 29 that his team were “significantly below the rest of the world” physically after losing all four games of a bruising Nations Championship European tour.

Japan started their campaign with a narrow defeat to Wales but went on to lose by more than 60 points against both England and Scotland before suffering another heavy loss against Wales.

Jones said Japan “couldn’t cope with the intensity” of the European opposition but backed his team to turn things around before the 2027 World Cup in his native Australia.

“We haven’t been able to cope with the power game and we haven’t been able to cope with the aerial contest,” he said.

“They’re two areas where we’re significantly below the rest of the world in.

“There’s still a gap, and it’s particularly shown in the last four games,” he said.

Japan conceded 34 tries across the four games, including 13 in a 78-15 mauling by Jones’ former team England at Twickenham.

The Japanese finished the inaugural staging of the Nations Championship in 10th place, after beating Italy in their opening fixture in July.

“We’ve experienced difficulties in coping with the size and the strength of the opposition teams’ backs,” Jones said.

“That all comes back on losing the key contests in the air.”

Jones said he was still “very confident” that Japan could make an impact at the World Cup, despite the heavy defeats.

He said preparing for the tournament was “like driving around in an old jeep, and you’ve got grenades in the back”.

“When you hit a bump, the grenade goes off,” he said.

“As painful as the results have been, you want to know exactly where your shortcomings are.

“You don’t want to find that out at the World Cup.” AFP