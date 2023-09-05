Eddie Jones gambles on ‘young blokes’ to light up long-shot Wallabies

SYDNEY – Eddie Jones has ripped up the script to try and reinvigorate Australia at the Rugby World Cup, gambling on a raw and untested squad after a series of crushing defeats saw them all but written off as contenders.

The wily tactician was recruited in January after being sacked by England to turn around their flailing fortunes under Dave Rennie in time for the sporting showpiece in France.

But five straight defeats – two to the All Blacks and one apiece against Argentina, World Cup holders South Africa and tournament hosts France – were not in the playbook.

Former coach John Connolly, who succeeded Jones in 2006 after his first stint in charge, launched an extraordinary tirade after they lost their opening two tests, calling it “a bloody disaster, mate”.

Newspaper The Australian also piled on, saying Jones needs “fresh material to keep his audience from dozing off”.

Jones appears to have taken note, dumping experienced veterans such as Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper and Jed Holloway and naming the most inexperienced Wallabies World Cup squad in the professional era.

Only eight of them have played in the tournament before.

“I’ve backed the young blokes because they earned it. Simple as that. They grabbed it,” he said.

“The experts have written us off. No one believes we can do it, but we believe. The coaches believe, the players believe and that’s all that matters.”

Among the slew of up-and-coming youngsters are Carter Gordon and Tate McDermott as his half-back pairing with Cooper dumped and fellow veteran Nic White seemingly relegated to finishing scrum-half.

With Michael Hooper out, Jones opted for a youthful back row of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini.

He also handed a call-up to 18-year-old utility back Max Jorgensen as he looks to usher in generational change.

“Four losses are four losses,” admitted Jones after the second New Zealand defeat. “Are we making progress? Sometimes the result sheet doesn’t reflect what you’re accurately doing.”

After three defeats, that narrow 23-20 All Blacks loss in Dunedin in August – their best performance so far under Jones – gave former captain Stirling Mortlock reason to think results will turn around.

“I’ve seen improvements from every test match. Although we’ve lost all four, there’s certain aspects of our game where I’ve seen definitive improvements,” he said.

Some of that positivity may have dissipated, however, in the aftermath of a 41-17 humbling by hosts France in Paris in late August when the youngsters were shown up for the rookies they are.

But in a group tilted in their favour – also featuring Georgia, Wales, Fiji and Portugal – it could give the young side time to build momentum.

The Wallabies will first need to sharpen up before their opener against Georgia on Saturday. AFP