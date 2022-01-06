Ecstasy as Bangladesh stun world champs NZ

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand) • A euphoric Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was lost for words at his side's shock eight-wicket victory over cricket world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui yesterday.

It is the first time Bangladesh have won in New Zealand, and Mominul could not contain his emotion when Mushfiqur Rahim clouted a boundary off Kyle Jamieson to seal the famous win.

"I can't describe it. It's an unbelievable thing," Mominul, who was 13 not out, said after hugging Mushfiqur and waving to his teammates and support staff.

It was not only a boost for Bangladesh cricket but the first Test victory also severely dented New Zealand's hopes of retaining their world Test crown.

In one of cricket's biggest upsets, Bangladesh arrived in New Zealand after a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and less than seven months since the Kiwis won the World Test Championship by beating India in the final in England.

New Zealand, 130 behind after the first innings, were only 17 runs in front at stumps on day four with five wickets remaining, but Mominul said he refused to contemplate victory until it happened.

"Honestly, I couldn't sleep yesterday because of the pressure and I didn't know what will happen today," he said, adding that after poor preparation for the tour, Bangladesh had deliberately not focused on winning, or on the Black Caps, but on executing their own plans.

"It was very important to win the Test match, everyone knows we have to improve our Test cricket, (but) we didn't focus on the result, we focused on the process," he said. "If you think it's going to be tough, it will be tough."

After a loss and a draw away to India last month, the Kiwis had expected to sweep the two-Test series to get back in the World Championship race, particularly before South Africa arrive next month.

India, with wins away over England and South Africa, have made a strong start as have Australia who have swept the first three Ashes Tests against England, while Sri Lanka have a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham rejected suggestions that the Black Caps may have underestimated Bangladesh.

He said his team prepared as for any Test but "they certainly outplayed us through the five days".

"We know we've got to turn up and play our brand of cricket and unfortunately we couldn't quite do that for five days here," he added.

The second Test starts in Christchurch on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE