ECB must be rid of racism to get govt funds

LONDON • Public money should be withheld from cricket unless the sport makes clear progress in rooting out "deep-seated" racism brought to light by a scandal at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, British lawmakers said yesterday.

Former player Azeem Rafiq, 30, delivered harrowing testimony to MPs in November when he said his career had been ended by the abuse he received at the English county side.

The off-spinner, who had dreamt of playing for England, said cricket was blighted by institutional racism "up and down the country".

The fallout for Yorkshire over the crisis has been devastating, with sponsors making a mass exodus and the club suspended from hosting lucrative international matches.

There has also been a mass clear-out at the club's Headingley headquarters, with wholesale departures from the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chairman, Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a fresh regime.

The parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, in its report published yesterday, said cricket chiefs had to act decisively to rid the game of racism.

MPs pointed to the language used in correspondence with the committee and attempts to "discredit" Rafiq in the media as evidence that a "long and difficult road" lay ahead.

The lawmakers called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to develop a set of key indicators and then provide updates to the committee every quarter on its progress, or face a cut to government funding.

"We are watching closely and fully intend to ensure that cricket cleans up its act," the report said.

"We recommend that the government ensures that any future public funds for cricket are dependent on continuous, demonstrable progress in getting rid of racism in both the dressing rooms and on the stands."

The committee also paid tribute to Pakistan-born Rafiq for "his conviction that this was not simply a personal issue but an endemic problem across the whole of cricket".

In November, the ECB published a 12-point game-wide plan to tackle discrimination, with under-fire chief executive Tom Harrison describing the allegations made by Rafiq and former players from other counties as an "earthquake" for the English game.

On the need to see concrete evidence of steps being taken to address the issues, committee chairman Julian Knight said: "If the ECB fails in this, it's an existential crisis for the ECB."

