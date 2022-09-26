Easy win for Mayweather, but Pacquiao not on radar

TOKYO - Floyd Mayweather knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round on Sunday in Japan in the latest of the boxing great's post-retirement exhibitions.

The 45-year-old American floored his opponent with a right hand as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquiao watched from ringside in Saitama.

Mayweather, who retired in 2017 with an unbeaten 50-0 record, afterwards dismissed any prospect of a fight with the similarly retired Pacquiao.

He arrived at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo, just an hour before the fight.

Mayweather predicted last week that the fight would be an "easy payday, easy cheque, easy opponent" and he was shown on TV relaxing in a dressing room full of takeaway fast food, before making his ring walk.

The self-styled "Money" Mayweather, who reportedly earned US$20 million (S$28.6 million) for taking part, connected with a hard right to send Asakura to the canvas.

The bell to end the second round sounded as he hit the floor, but it failed to save the Japanese fighter and he was unable to beat the count.

"It was another blockbuster turnout... boxing for me is like breathing," Mayweather said, adding he was looking to fight more "YouTubers and MMA guys".

However, Filipino great Pacquiao, a former eight-division world champion, is not on his radar.

"I retired for a reason," said Mayweather, whose retirement has not stopped him from raking in millions of dollars from a series of staged fights.

"I'm here to have fun and enjoy myself... but I'm not going to take no punishment to the point to where I can barely walk and barely talk.