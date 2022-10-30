Early birds to pay $98 to catch World Cup action, a slight increase over 2018 prices

SINGAPORE - Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp on Sunday announced a three-way partnership to beam all 64 World Cup matches, 21 days before the tournament’s kick-off on Nov 20. It brings an end to a drawn-out negotiation process that has stretched over a year.

Singtel and StarHub customers can subscribe to a World Cup package for an early bird price of $98 ($118 after the promotion period ends on Nov 6), which is a slight increase from the $94 ($112) that fans paid to watch football’s premier event four years ago.

Mediacorp will air nine games on free-to-air TV - the opener, five group matches, both semi-finals and the final - similar to four years ago, when its costs were managed by the Government. There is also an option for fans to purchase a similar $98 package which will enable them to watch all the matches on its meWATCH app.

The 21 days till the Nov 20 kick-off is the latest World Cup broadcast rights announcement here since subscription was introduced in 2002. Prior to this edition, the next shortest gap was the 35 days prior to the 2010 tournament in South Africa. This year’s delay had some football fans expressing their frustration at the lack of updates from broadcasters.

Packages to watch the 2018 World Cup in Russia - announced 50 days before the tournament began - were similar to those for the World Cup in Brazil four years prior, the only time rates had not increased.

The latest rise marks the general upward trend of costs for viewers over the last two decades.

The sharpest increase came in 2010, which followed a bidding war between Singtel and StarHub to showcase the English Premier League from 2010 and 2013, which Singtel won in October 2009.

Subsequently, less than seven months later, packages were announced at a quadruple of what fans had to pay in 2006.

In 2014, after another hike, this time of about 30 per cent, then Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Lawrence Wong explained in Parliament that world football body Fifa owns the rights to the event, Singapore is “a price taker and not a price setter”. He also said that globally, the price of sports content had been rising.

Fifa’s revenue from selling global rights to the World Cup has nearly doubled in the last 20 years. Rights for the 2002 World Cup netted Fifa US$1.69 billion ($2.4 billion). In 2018, it collected slightly over US$3 billion.

Out of the 64 matches scheduled in Qatar, more than a third - 24 - will be played at 3am (Singapore time). This includes both semi-finals. The other kick-off times are:

6pm: seven matches scheduled

9pm: eight matches

11pm: 16 matches (including the Dec 18 final) and

Midnight: nine matches.