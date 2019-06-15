Early bird discount for ST Run extended

Runners in Singapore have plenty of incentive to lace up their shoes for this year's The Straits Times Run.

The top three local finishers at the Singapore Sports Hub on Sept 29 will win prizes sponsored by Panasonic, ST Run's presenting sponsor for the seventh year running.

Those who stand on the podium in the 18.45km category will receive a Panasonic 65-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR TV worth $3,399 (first prize), a Panasonic Pure Steam Convection Oven worth $1,599 (second) or a Panasonic Lumix G Mirrorless Camera worth $849 (third).

The rewards for the top three finishers in the 10km run are a Panasonic 55-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR TV worth $2,399, a Panasonic Lumix Camera worth $1,099 or a Panasonic Bread Maker worth $529.

The exciting array of prizes to be given out on race day also includes New Balance vouchers ranging from $100 to $300.

There is more good news for would-be participants, with organisers extending the early-bird registration period by a week. So, those who sign up for any of the individual categories by June 23 will still be entitled to a $10 discount.

ST Run organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "Many runners have taken advantage of the discount to join the ST Run at a highly competitive price. I encourage those who have not signed up yet to do so quickly."

The run has three categories: 18.45km, created to mark the year ST was first published, 10km and 3.5km, a new distance created to mark Singapore Press Holdings' 35th anniversary.

The normal registration fees for the three categories are $70, $60 and $50, respectively.

Participants of any past edition enjoy a Loyal Runner rate and need to pay only $58, $48 and $38, respectively.

OCBC cardholders and participants of the OCBC Cycle 2019, a partner of the ST Run, will enjoy 15 per cent off the normal rates.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags which will include a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" running top worth $49 and a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" finisher's T-shirt worth $49.

Besides the introduction of the 3.5km Fun Run, which replaces the 5km distance, a new schools category - the SPH35-Panasonic Schools Challenge - has been created for young runners to represent their schools.

This 3.5km race is divided into two divisions: One for tertiary students, and the other for secondary school students aged 17 and under.

For more information and to register (for schools only), write to info@straitstimesrun.com