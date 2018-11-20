E-sports win no Flash in the pan, Amraan double

A Singapore-based e-sports team won the EA Champions Cup (EACC) Winter 2018 on Saturday in Busan, South Korea, to clinch back-to-back victories in the Fifa Online Asian-level tournament.

Twelve teams from seven countries competed in Fifa Online 4 (FO4), the online multi-player football game, from Nov 10 to 17.

Team Flash - comprising Singaporeans Fardeen Hussain, 21, and Amraan Gani, 24, and Malaysian Darren Gan, 21 - qualified as the second seeds from the group stage, beat Thailand 2-0 in the semi-finals, before coming from behind to beat Vietnam 3-1 in the final.

They took home US$100,000 (S$137,000) in prize money.

Amraan said: "We wanted to show we deserved our success from April, and we did it. Thanks to my teammates for an amazing tournament. We are happy we did Singapore proud again."

In April, he partnered compatriot Joseph Yeo and China's Li Si Jun to win the Cup's other tournament of the year, EACC Spring, in Bangkok. They beat Thailand 3-0 to clinch the Republic's first international gold in a Fifa tournament and qualified for June's Fifa eWorld Cup, with both Amraan and Yeo eliminated in the first stage of the Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam.

Before that, the best finish by a Singapore team was third in 2016.

The EACC event started in 2014 as the FO3 Spearhead Invitational before being renamed in 2016.

Nicole Chia