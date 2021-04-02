E-sports: Wildcard PSG.LGD upset favourites Team Secret 2-1 at Dota 2 S'pore Major

SINGAPORE - Chinese team PSG.LGD kicked off their campaign at the One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major presented by PGL as a wildcard entry, but they have since made steady advances in the competition.

On Friday (April 2), they bagged their biggest win of the tournament by stunning favourites Team Secret 2-1 in the second round of upper bracket play-offs at Fairmont Singapore.

Going in strong from the start, PSG.LGD captured the first game of the series against Team Secret, but the European team recovered to level matters in just 23min 45sec.

But the Chinese team clinched the third (2-1) to book their place in the upper bracket final against North America's Evil Geniuses, who earlier in the day beat China's Invictus Gaming 2-0.

Team Secret will face either Virtus.pro or Thunder Predator in the lower bracket play-offs on Saturday for another shot at the grand finals on Sunday.

PSG.LGD captain Zhang "y`" Yiping said: "There were two main points that helped us secure the win - one was how we organised the entire team and the second thing was how we developed our strategy."

They have played a total of 29 games since the competition started last Saturday, making their way to the upper bracket play-offs from the wildcard stages.

Instead of feeling fatigued from the hectic schedule, Zhang believes that it has only helped them improve their game.

He said: "We've played about a match a day and we're not tired at all. We feel like there is momentum, we're just getting better and better every day."

They will face another tough test against Evil Geniuses - who boast Singapore's top-earn ing player Daryl "iceiceice" Koh - on Saturday, but team member Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida believes it is anyone's game.

He said: "Evil Geniuses are also a very strong team. It's hard to say how they would fare, but in terms of how the team is performing and based on their current condition, it's 50-50."

The tournament, which is co-organised by One Esports and the Singapore Tourism Board, ends on Sunday.