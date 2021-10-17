E-sports: Virtual race at Orchard Road circuit to flag off OUE E-Cities C'ship

SINGAPORE - Simulated racing enthusiasts can speed through the streets of Orchard Road next month as a new circuit in the shopping district kickstarts the inaugural OUE E-Cities Championship 2021, an online simulated racing league developed by Singapore-based sim racing and lifestyle brand Legion of Racers (LOR).

The 3.2km, 10-turn Orchard Road street circuit begins at the OUE front straight and includes popular landmarks such as Mandarin Gallery, Wheelock Place, Ion Orchard, and Ngee Ann City.

The virtual event is open to racers from around the world and will offer a prize pool of $10,000 cash for the top three winners.

The qualifiers will be held from Nov 5-7, with the fastest 25 sim racers making the grand finals on Nov 14.

While sim racer Jay Wong has raced in other virtual streets circuits, the Singaporean is looking forward to trying out the new Orchard Road circuit.

The sales executive, 31, said: "It's unique because most of us haven't really raced in Singapore before and it's an all-new track in Orchard Road.

"Any racer would love to race on the streets, but it's illegal so to have a fantasy track around Orchard Road to race around for fun is exciting.

"I also want to put myself up against everyone out there and see how much tougher the competition around the region is."

In addition to the virtual race, members of the public will get the chance to try out sim racing at the Legion of Racers' experience centre at Mandarin Gallery from Dec 1-14.

LOR are also looking at ways to expand the races to include other regional cities and plan to build similar e-circuits in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Lim Keong Wee, co-founder of LOR and the E-Cities Championship, said: "Through digital twinning and online technology, the OUE E-Cities Championship 2021 aims to connect communities from across the world through sim racing on routes which are unique to each city.

"Apart from the racing element, the OUE E-Cities Championship 2021 will also provide entertainment and destination marketing for all the cities in which these race-tracks will be created."

Those interested in signing up for the competition can do so at this website. Participants will get one qualifier slot for each race entry of $20 and additional slots can be purchased separately at $10 per slot.