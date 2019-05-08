E-sports targets 3 SEA Games medals

Singapore Esports Association president Ng Chong Geng believes the Republic's contingent can win medals in at least three of the five titles at this year's SEA Games in the Philippines, where e-sports is making its bow.

Among the prospective medallists are Evos Esports SG, who will be nominated to the Singapore National Olympic Council for the Mobile Legends game.

Medals will also be awarded in the Dota 2, Starcraft II, Arena of Valor and Tekken 7 competitions.

The association, formed last November, is working closely with sponsor Singtel and SEA Games official e-sports partner Razer to provide support such as training facilities and sparring partners, Ng told The Straits Times.

He added: "We will look further into developing regulations and policies to support the growth of e-sports. We will also be working towards training and developing coaches and seeing what other help we can provide."

The five-strong Evos team, a mix of students and young working adults aged between 21 and 26, will hone their skills in at least three more competitions before the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games, including the May 18-19 South-east Asia Clash of Champions at Suntec City Convention Centre.

The competition is part of SG:Digital Wonderland and it is the first time Singapore is hosting a regional Mobile Legends event, which will also feature GeekFam (Malaysia), PSG RRQ and Flash (Indonesia), Cignal Ultra (Philippines) and Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar).

Evos captain Robert Boon told ST yesterday: "These competitions will be a good gauge of how we fare against teams from the region."

Boon, a 21-year-old pharmaceutical science undergraduate, noted that the teams from Indonesia and the Philippines usually train eight hours a day while Evos train only two hours a day in the lead-up to major competitions.

He added: "There will be more (training sessions) and these will be more intensive. We're going to make sure we train three to four hours a day for at least six days a week and we'll do what's necessary.

"It's going to be easier now, with the help of the Singapore Esports Association and (the support and resources provided)."