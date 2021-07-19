E-sports: Singapore to play Malaysia and Indonesia ahead of FIFAe World Cup Finals

SINGAPORE - The Republic will play friendlies against Malaysia and Indonesia on Thursday (July 22) and Friday in preparation for next month's FIFAe World Cup Finals.

They take on Indonesia first before meeting Malaysia the following day. The winner will be decided according to the best-of-three format. The event was organised by the Football Association of Singapore along with local e-sports company Redd+E.

Mark Chew, managing director of Redd+E, said in a statement: "We hope that by organising international friendlies such as this, we will also forge closer ties with our geographical neighbours as we collectively raise the bar of e-sports in the region."

Singapore player Amraan Gani said the friendlies would help the team "practise under pressure" and would "build our confidence both individually and as a team".

The 24-team Finals, which boasts a prize purse of US$400,000 (S$544,000), takes place in Copenhagen from Aug 20-22.

Gani and his team-mates Ahmad Sufian and Muhammad Syakir will be part of Group D in the Finals. They are expected to come up against stiff competition in the form of 2019 champions France, tournament favourites England and Sweden, with Mexico and Japan rounding off the group.

It is the first time Singapore have qualified for the FIFAe World Cup Finals. They earned their ticket in May by defeating Hong Kong, China and Australia.

Gani said: "Though we may be drawn against some of the toughest teams in the world, we are determined to do Singapore proud on the world stage."

Malaysia and Indonesia have also qualified for the Finals and will be part of Group A and B respectively.