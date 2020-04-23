E-sports: Singapore rout Malaysia to top table at Fifa20 Stay and Play Asian Series

SINGAPORE - Amraan Gani and Joel Chew made it two for two on Wednesday night (April 22) as the Singaporean duo clinched an easy Fifa20 victory over Causeway rivals Malaysia at the Stay and Play Asian Series 2020.

Team Flash professional e-sports player Amraan and Tampines Rovers' Joel Chew had defeated Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Tuesday, and followed up their triumph with respective 1-0 and 6-0 wins over Wan Muhammad and Johor Darul Takzim forward Safawi Rasid.

The two victories propelled Singapore to the top of the table on six points, ahead of rivals Chinese Taipei, Japan and Malaysia. The Stay and Play Asian Series is a friendly quadrangular tournament organised in place of the Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup, which was postponed this week due to unforeseen circumstances.

The clash between the two professional e-sports players from Singapore and Malaysia on Wednesday saw Amraan emerging victorious with his consistent gameplay, as he edged out his rival, 1-0.

Chew, 20, told The Straits Times he was "quietly confident" of defeating Malaysia international Safawi, who has won three Malaysia Super League titles and two Malaysia Cup trophies with Johor.

And the score at the final whistle certainly reflected the Singaporean's confidence, as Chew easily triumphed 6-0 in the virtual encounter.

But Chew was modest in victory, saying: "I think that there was something wrong with my opponent's controls at the start as he paused twice. The penalty (in the 19th minute) was unfortunate for him, but fortunate for me and he got the sending off and it was a straight route from there".

Singapore's Fifa20 players will face Japan in their final match on Friday (6pm), with Chew to go up against former Leicester midfielder Shinji Okazaki - who plays for Spanish side Sociedad Deportiva Huesca - while Amraan will face a fellow professional e-gamer who has not been identified.

Fans can catch the action live at the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook page at facebook.com/singaporefootball.