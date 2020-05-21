E-sports: Singapore gamers to participate in #PlayApartTogether to raise funds for vulnerable groups

SINGAPORE - Local e-sports athletes, gaming streamers, professional footballers and online gaming personalities are banding together as part of #PlayApartTogether in Singapore (#PATSG) to raise funds for home-based nursing services, migrant workers and lower-income families.

The online event, which will take place over the next two weekends May 23-24 and May 30-31 is organised by Zenway Production, a gaming and e-sports events management and production company. It will be streamed live on Zenway's Facebook page.

Local professional e-sports teams like EVOS and Divinity will go head to head in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang matches, while streamers like Twilights, Flynn and LuckyElie will showcase their skills in games such as Just Dance 2020 and Jackbox Party 6.

Online gaming personalities like Nurhakim Suhaimi, Danial Ron and Julian Tay will face each other in the Call of Duty Warzone showmatches.

The event will also see Young Lions footballers Ilhan Fandi, Abdul Rasaq, Akmal Azman and Jacob Mahler take on professional e-sports team, Team Flash, in Fifa20.

Zenway Productions co-founder and operations director Wayne Lim said: "We hope that this event will provide quality entertainment to those at home and raise funds for our healthcare heroes, migrant workers and other vulnerable groups in Singapore."

Viewers can make donations that will go towards beneficiaries such as the Home Nursing Foundation, Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and Community Chest at this website.

