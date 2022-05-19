E-sports milestone for S'pore women

On an L-shaped stage, five ladies sit on each side in a row with their heads bent, headphones on and their eyes glued to their phones.

They might look like commuters on the train but they are actually national e-sports players hard at work in the women's final of the League of Legends: Wild Rift at the SEA Games.

Singapore's team of Chua Yun Qin, Jeslyn Kweh, Valerie Seng, Wong Ming Yan and Xiang Shasha clinched the Republic's first women's e-sports medal at the SEA Games yesterday, after losing 3-0 to the Philippines at the National Convention Centre.

While e-sports made its debut at the 2019 SEA Games, it did not feature women's events.

Seng, who is the oldest member of the team at 31, was happy to help achieve that milestone for Singapore. She said: "We did want the gold, of course, but even though we got the silver, it's OK because it shows how much our training has paid off and we will definitely do better next time.

"We did have some mishaps in terms of our strategy in the finals but we will learn from it and get better in the future."

Seng also credited their offline training, which was held weekly at the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association office in the lead-up to the SEA Games.

They usually train together at least five days a week but from their own homes as they do not have a gaming house.

Wong, 21, said: "Finding that time to train in a team environment makes a big difference. It's like we're training as a family.

"It's easier to start discussions and bond with each other when you're all together sitting side by side."

The players also hope that the inclusion of women's events in e-sports at the SEA Games is a sign of more to come.

Seng, a sales operations specialist, said: "It's taking things a step further for females to play professionally... to be on such a big stage is not a small feat.

"I hope they can include even more titles in the future, not just for females but for males as well."

Wong added: "In Singapore, we don't really have a super open mind about e-sports but we're slowly reaching that stage.

"Year by year, with each major competition, people are starting to realise e-sports can be a thing.

"I hope it will inspire more girls who want to play competitively to step out of their comfort zone and give it a go, especially with more female leagues (popping up)."

Singapore have now won two medals in the mobile game's debut at the SEA Games after the men won the bronze a few days ago.

The game - the mobile version of League of Legends - was launched in 2020 and the objective is to invade the opponent's territory and destroy their base.