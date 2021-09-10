E-sports: Inaugural Wild Rift SEA Championships will start on Sept 14

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Wild Rift South-east Asia Championships were launched on Friday (Sept 10).

From Sept 14 to Oct 3, 21 of the best League of Legends: Wild Rift teams from the region - including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Oceania - will compete for a combined prize purse of US$200,000 (S$268,000).

Two teams from Singapore, The Alliance and Team Banana, have qualified after finishing in the top 21 of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Fall Season, a regional circuit tournament for South-east Asia.

The championships will be broadcast in multiple languages live on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube on Riot SEA's official channels as well as on their partners' (League of Legends: Wild Rift and ESL Asia) broadcast channels.

The launch of the tournament is in line with game developer Riot Games SEA's goal of providing teams in the region with high-calibre tournaments, said Riot general manager Justin Hulog.

He said: "The e-sports scene here is incredibly robust. We bring to the table not just the opportunity to develop and build on things already done but we can also bring South-east Asian players to the global stage."

Chris Tran, head of e-sports at Riot, added that this is just the beginning of showcasing e-sports in the region.

He said: "We believe that the best way is to develop talent to have high-level, world-class tournaments with high stakes so that people can continue to sharpen each other and the best way is to meet great competitors in a fair competitive stage."

Matthew Chan, member of Thai team Evos E-sports, is excited to compete in the SEA Championships.

His team just won the SEA Icon Series 2021: Summer Super Cup but he said it would be a "tough challenge" to win another tournament.

Chan said: "This time, there will be different regions and I'm really looking forward to that. I enjoy these SEA tournaments because when you play in your own country, you're closed off but when you play in bigger tournaments, it's a celebration of every culture.

"Everyone wants to win. It wasn't easy the first time and this time, people are more prepared. They've been training and figuring out the game even more in depth so I'm pretty sure the competition is going to be more intense."