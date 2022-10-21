E-sports: Coach Sebastian ‘Ceb’ Debs confident OG can still shine in Dota 2’s The International 11

SINGAPORE - The Republic is hosting one of the world’s biggest e-sports tournaments - Dota 2’s The International (TI) - and among the contenders for the coveted title are European team OG, the only outfit to win the competition twice.

Despite dropping into the lower bracket after suffering a 2-0 defeat by fellow Western European team Tundra in the first round of the upper bracket on Friday, the team remain optimistic.

Not only were they champions in 2018 and 2019, a familiar face will guide OG in Singapore, with former player Sebastien “Ceb” Debs returning to his old side as a coach.

The French two-time TI champion stepped away from competitive Dota 2 in November 2021 but has stood in for team captain Mikhail “Misha” Agatov at several events after the Russian encountered visa issues following his country’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Several countries, sports and sporting events, such as Wimbledon, had barred the entry of Russians and Belasrusians following the invasion.

Debs said: “The passion for the game is one thing, the drive for competition is something else and (I also) want to put to use everything I’ve learnt over the years. I feel very comfortable when it comes to understanding how to win championships or how not to lose them and what are the obstacles the team might find themselves facing.

“I obviously care a lot about the destiny of any OG team and I feel like I can help them a lot. It feels kind of weird to watch them hit walls while I could’ve helped them avoid it or winning when it comes to the road to becoming champions themselves, so it feels natural to be helping.”

The main stage play-offs for the 2022 competition, which has a prize pool of US$16.9 million (S$24.1 million) so far, kicked off this week and will be staged at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Despite going into the 2022 TI with a relatively young and inexperienced team - just two of OG’s five players have had experience at the tournament - they are still seen as one of the favourites to lift the Aegis, the competition’s coveted trophy.

OG’s previous roster had disbanded after the 2021 TI and the organisation focused on rebuilding, with Agatov tasked to captain and bring together a new squad.

The core of the new team was made up of Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev, 21; Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov, 17; Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf, 17; and Tommy “Taiga” Le, 24.

They defied expectations, establishing themselves as one of the best teams in the world. In May, they won the ESL One Dota 2 Stockholm Major, one of the championship’s four majors.

Debs, 30, said: “They actually have pretty good instincts - they naturally feel what’s good and what’s bad for them.

“I’ve never been with a group that was that young and inexperienced at TI so I assume there are things there that I myself can’t foresee so I’m trying to stay as aware as possible on new issues. I feel like the team is in a great state of mind.”

He also believes having captain Agatov, who has missed many of the team’s LAN tournaments this season due to visa problems, will be a boost.

Deb said: “He’s a great player, a gifted player. He plays a huge role in this team and the fact that the team have been successful without him does not mean he plays a small role; it actually means that the role he plays is so big that it conveys even when he’s not here.

“He has an impact when it comes to inspiring the team, work ethics, throwing out concepts and ideas, inspiring good behaviour... he is the heart of the team and the team would have a hard time functioning if he’s not around.”