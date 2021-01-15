E-sports: Brazil team DreamMax suffer blow at M2 World C'ship after 3 players test positive

SINGAPORE - Brazil Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team DreamMax, who travelled to Singapore to compete in the Jan 18-24 M2 World Championship, are serving quarantine for another 14 days in their own hotel rooms after three out of the seven-member team tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Fabio "Waas" Araujo, Mayke "Mayke" Melo, and Godman "Faker RX" Cabral were sent to the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Araujo, 21, is a reserve player, while the Melo and Cabral, both 24, are in the main team.

Despite the setback, team manager Marlon Tseng said in an update on social media that the organisers are trying to find a way for them to participate in the week-long tournament by competing online instead of on the competition stage at Shangri-La Hotel.

With three players out, DreamMax may have to rely on their two support staff to make up a five-person team.

The tournament will see 12 teams - two local and 10 foreign - compete for a prize pool of US$300,000 (S$398,000). DreamMax were not the only ones hit by Covid-19 as Indonesian team Alter Ego had to made an 11th hour change to their roster after one of their players tested positive for the virus and had to be replaced before they departed for Singapore on Jan 1.

The event is co-organised by MLBB developer Moonton and the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association, with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Moonton said it is monitoring the situation and that there is no indication that DreamMax will pull out of the tournament.

Following the positive cases among the Brazilian players, Moonton also shared that there are additional measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On top of the standard safety protocols set out by the Government, the organisers will also have a team of internal safety distancing officers throughout the event.

All teams are also briefed individually before their arrival in Singapore and before they are cleared from their stay-home notice.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Moonton said in a statement: "The welfare and safety of every participant, local or overseas, is our top priority.

"Moonton and our partners will take all necessary precautions."