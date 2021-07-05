Dutch diamond Bol fires up for Tokyo

STOCKHOLM • Dutch athletics prodigy Femke Bol yesterday ran the fourth fastest women's 400m hurdles of all time as she won at the Stockholm Diamond League meet in 52.37 seconds.

The 21-year-old was pushed all the way by American Shamier Little, who finished second in 52.39, the fifth best of all time.

Bol, who also specialises in the 400m, beat her personal best of 53.33 she set on Thursday in Oslo by almost a second.

In 2019, American Dalilah Muhammad broke a 16-year 400m hurdles world-record mark set by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina with a time of 52.20 but compatriot Sydney McLaughlin bettered that time last week in Eugene, Oregon, running 51.90.

The Olympic women's 400m hurdles competition in Tokyo begins on July 31. There are just two more Diamond League meets - Monaco on Friday and London/Gateshead next Tuesday - for athletes to tune up for the Games.

The competition will resume on Aug 21 in Eugene.

Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the favourites for the women's 100m at the Tokyo Games, will not be able to take part in the event after a one-month suspension handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) after testing positive for marijuana at the national trials late last month.

The women's 100m event at the Olympics starts on July 30, two days after the 21-year-old's ban ends, so technically she could be free to run in the relays.

However, Richardson yesterday hinted she would not be on the flight to Tokyo and instead referred to the next edition of athletics' world championships, tweeting: "I'm sorry, I can't be y'all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I'll be your world champ next year."

Richardson said in an interview with NBC's Today programme last Friday that she had used the drug after finding out from a reporter that her biological mother had passed away.

The incident has since sparked plenty of controversy, with many American athletes coming out to support her, particularly as the drug is legal in many states, including Oregon where she was tested.

But US President Joe Biden did not condone Richardson's actions on Saturday, saying: "The rules are the rules and everybody knows what the rules were going in.

"Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules."

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has since called on Usada to "strike a blow for civil liberties" by overturning the suspension.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS