Dutch delight once more as Nuis wins 'king's race'

BEIJING • World-record holder Kjeld Nuis edged out his rivals to win the 1,500m at the Beijing Olympics yesterday, retaining his title to continue the Dutch gold rush in speed skating at the Games.

The 32-year-old swept around the National Speed Skating Oval in an Olympic-record 1min 43.21sec, holding off teammate Thomas Krol by three tenths of a second.

"I can't believe it. I've dreamed about this but wasn't so confident as from four years ago," he said.

In an event often called the "king's race", both Dutchmen smashed the Olympic record set by American Derek Parra 20 years ago, with Krol first shaving almost half a second off before Nuis knocked off another 0.34.

Although Nuis' time was slightly behind Krol's as he sped around the track in the first half of the race, he upped the ante and overtook his compatriot by the 1,100m mark. Kim Min-seok of South Korea took bronze in 1:44.24.

Nuis' victory was the first leg of the double gold he won in 2018 in the 1,000m and 1,500m.

The Dutch speed-skating team have now won six medals at the Games, including three golds.

Like Nuis, dual winter sports champion Ester Ledecka held on to her snowboard parallel giant slalom title - even if she did not immediately realise it.

The Czech became the first woman to win a gold medal in two different sports at a Winter Games after her skiing and snowboarding titles at Pyeongchang 2018.

She won the snowboard parallel giant slalom gold again when she cruised to victory in the final against Austria's Daniela Ulbing.

But Ledecka did not immediately realise that she was now a three-time Olympic winner.

"I was still thinking about what I could do better in the next run," she said.

"And then I realised there wasn't going to be any other run."

Ledecka will now switch to skis as she attempts to stamp her name on the Games. She will compete in the women's super-G starting on Friday, before going for gold in downhill and Alpine combined.

Austria's Benjamin Karl won gold in the men's competition, beating Slovenia's Tim Mastnak in the final to claim gold for the first time alongside his five world titles. Russian Victor Wild came in third.

"As a child of 10, I wrote that I would be world champion, I would be the fastest racer... and I would be Olympic champion," said Karl.

"The last one was missing."

On the ice, Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini won gold for Italy in the mixed doubles curling - their country's first medal in the sport in Games history.

They claimed the first curling title of the Games by roaring back from 2-0 down to beat the Norwegian husband-and-wife pairing of Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien 8-5.

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val were third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS