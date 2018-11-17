Duric back with a bang

Reigning champion jockey Vlad Duric, back from a five-raceday suspension at Kranji last night, certainly made up quickly for lost time.

The Australian was handed the time-out following an inquiry into the incident which led to the fall and injury of Alysha Collett on Oct 14 and had seen his countryman Michael Rodd levelling up at 63 winners.

But he was bang on target in the first two events and then took Races 4 and 5 from a full book of eight rides.

He was second on Justice Fair in Race 3 after a tardy start and on Super Six in Race 6.

Duric rode like a man in a hurry on both Southern Glory in the Class 5 event over 1,600m on the Polytrack in Race 1 and on Makkem Lad in the Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,000m in Race 2. He led all the way in Race 4 on The Big Easy, a son of former Kranji glamour galloper Super Easy, and rode another calculated victory on last-start winner Thomas De Lago .

Aboard the Bruce Marsh-trained Southern Glory, he had only two behind him, his equal-$16 favourite Gannet and Avengers Hero as the field turned into the backstraight. Crown Delight set a brisk pace, at least six lengths at the 600m mark, where Duric swung into action.

Responding to Duric's pushing, albeit travelling wide, Southern Glory moved up beautifully and was already second but widest into the straight. Crown Delight came back slightly to four lengths but Southern Glory kept chomping at his lead and hit the front 120m out to put Duric back in the driver's seat with winner No. 64.

On the Donna Logan-trained Makkem Lad, Duric also had to work overtime to snatch victory. Drawn widest in the field of 10, Makkem Lad was trapped wide in midfield. There was a keen tussle for the lead before Rodd took the $23 second favourite Present to play the rabbit's role.

Again, from the 600m bend, Duric pressed the button, seen as an initiative to avoid being kept wide and run a longer race. His mount responded and went up to hunt the leader. He then grabbed the lead on straightening. From there, victory was beyond doubt.

Makkem Lad, second in his first two starts and a creditable sixth in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m behind the talented Lim's Lightning, was too classy for his fellow three-year-old rivals and justified his $8 favouritism. He went to the post 31/2 lengths clear of newcomer and $510 rank outsider Diamond King.

"He did it tough, this horse. He was wide from a wide draw, had to work the whole race and he just had a bit on them," said Duric of Makkem Lad.

Riding the Desmond Koh-trained Thomas De Lago, he again took the initiative to rush to the front from a wide position and cross in to cut corners. Like a man who could do no wrong, Duric kept his mount in front all the way.

On his grand comeback, he said with a slight grin: "Yeah, feeling the pinch of it, to be honest, but I'll be better for the run.

"I chased hard for rides. When you're out for some time, you lose momentum and I had to be on the ball. The trainers were quite obliging as well with the rides and I made the most of them."

Rodd had four rides last night but his best result was a second placing on last-start winner Miss Dusty in the final event. The race was won by the Lee Freedman-trained Augustano with 3kg-claimer WH Kok astride.

High-riding French jockey Olivier Placais joined Rodd in second spot on 63 winners by booting home the Michael Clements-trained $8 favourite Top Knight, who has now won three of his last four starts.