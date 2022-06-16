Duric and Moor back for short Kranji stints

Two familiar faces from Australia will rejoin the Kranji riding ranks in the coming weeks - Vlad Duric and Daniel Moor.

Singapore multiple-champion jockey Duric was granted a short-term Singapore Turf Club licence from June 22 to July 17, while Moor makes a one-day pitstop visit on June 26.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons is the main sponsor behind both visits.

He has booked Duric to ride Relentless in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup on June 26 and the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 17. Moor will ride Hero in the Stewards' Cup.

Duric, 44, a winner of over 2,000 races, first rode at Kranji from 2009 to 2011.

He returned for a second stint from 2017 to last year. He cut short his stay in August to return to Australia with a record of 617 winners, including 30 at Group level. He won four Singapore champion jockey titles from 2017 to 2020.

The Caulfield Cup-winning jockey claimed 12 Group 1 races at Kranji, the highlights being the 2020 Emirates Singapore Derby aboard Top Knight and the 2020 Lion City Cup aboard Inferno.

Currently licensed by Racing Victoria, Duric has ridden four winners from 21 rides this season. He goes to scale at 55kg.

Moor, 37, rode in Singapore from 2017 to 2020. He booted home a total of 49 winners, including the Group 2 Merlion Trophy with Countofmontecristo and the Group 3 Fortune Bowl with Blizzard, both in 2019.

It was shortly after he left Singapore in 2020 that he went on to claim his first Group 1 race in Australia, the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, with Sierra Sue at Caulfield.

He kept up the rich vein of form with three more Group 1 successes, the latest being the Australasian Oaks with Glint Of Hope in South Australia in April.

That came after he returned from a six-week stay in Hong Kong, where he rode two winners from 95 rides.

Moor goes to scale at 54kg.