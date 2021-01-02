Duric aims for a fifth straight Kranji title

Over the last few days, the grapevine was working overtime and rumour mongers were having a field day.

They had swooped from the trees, telling everyone who would listen that Vlad Duric was jumping ship.

The champ, they said, was leaving Singapore - even though the Singapore Turf Club had approved his riding licence for the 2021 season, which starts tomorrow.

It was crushing news for his fans, but it was quashed when the man said that he was aiming for the fifth title with his new one-year licence.

As much as that fourth consecutive Singapore champion jockey title was, by his own admission the hardest to engineer, Duric said he was already looking to win a fifth title.

He admitted it was not going to be easy. But, then again, it was not impossible.

"Winning four Singapore titles is something I'm really proud of," he said earlier in the week. "I'm looking forward to making it five in a row next year."

The Australian jockey certainly had to work hard for the honours.

Brazilian Ruan Maia was not his only nemesis. He had to fight to keep his weight down. And it is a fight he will carry into the new year.

Last season, Maia proved to be a thorn in Duric's side.

He just would not go away - which made the battle for the jockey's title so exciting.

Along the way, Maia punched home some great numbers - like that seven-bagger on Aug 23 and a slew of four-baggers and hat-tricks. It got bitingly close.

But, against a dismal Covid-19 backdrop, Duric dug in and, when all was done, he tallied 65 winners - three more than Maia. The fight went until the final day.

"Obviously, it's been a difficult year for everybody with Covid-19," he said. "It's been a stop-and-start season, where at one stage, we didn't even know if we would carry on," he said.

"But the Singapore Turf Club and everybody in the industry stuck it out, and it's been a wonderful team effort. Personally, other than the fourth title, the other highlights were my four Group 1s out of seven."

He scored two each with Top Knight (Singapore Derby and Queen Elizabeth II Cup) and Inferno (Singapore Guineas and Lion City Cup).

Rides are the lifeblood of any jockey, but having spent eight years (he had a first three-year stint from 2009 to 2011) in Singapore, Duric said the one main pillar that has kept him and the industry going through hell and high water was the Club.

"The Club has been going through difficult times, but it's done a great job," he said.

"I, for one, am grateful they have given me a licence for next year. I'm looking forward to the new season."

So, too, the Vlad Duric fan club.