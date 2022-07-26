Duplantis makes his mark on the Worlds

EUGENE (Oregon) • Armand Duplantis brought down the curtains on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene.

After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400m relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

The Swede sailed over 6.21 metres to surpass his previous mark by one centimetre - set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Championships - and complete his collection of medals by claiming a first world title.

"It's great; I cannot complain," Duplantis said.

"Actually, I did not think about the record that much today... I really wanted to win the gold so badly. It was the medal I was missing.

"So when I was on this height, it was like everything came together and it happened from there."

American Chris Nilsen took silver with 5.94m on countback from Ernest John Obiena, whose bronze was the first-ever world medal for the Philippines.

"This was something I really wanted but I do not know if I was expecting it," Obiena said.

"I definitely did not expect that I would jump that high. And I would not think that it would actually take that high to win a medal."

The 26-year-old bettered his own Asian record set in Austria last September by one centimetre.

He was his nation's flagbearer in May's SEA Games, where he comfortably retained his gold from 2019.

Obiena's achievement is even more impressive, considering he had only recently recovered from Covid-19 and was reportedly detained by US authorities for over 12 hours upon arrival on July 7 on suspicion of escaping felony charges in the Philippines.

He had recently been cleared of misusing government assistance worth millions of pesos, after he had initially been accused by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the unheralded Nigerian Tobi Amusan had earlier stolen the show in the women's 100m hurdles, rocketing to a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals.

She then won the gold in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06, although excessive wind speeds meant her time was later ruled out.

"The goal was to come out and to win this gold.... The world record is a bonus," said Amusan, who finished 0.17 seconds ahead of Jamaican Britany Anderson while Puerto Rico's Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn went home with bronze.

American Athing Mu held off Briton Keeley Hodgkinson to add the world 800m title to her Olympic crown while Germany's Malaika Mihambo, also a gold medallist in Tokyo, retained her long jump title.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway made up for his runner-up finish in the 1,500m with a convincing victory in the 5,000m, where Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei faltered and finished ninth.

French world record holder Kevin Mayer regained the decathlon title after solid showings in the pole vault and javelin.

The United States wrapped up the championships by consolidating their place at the top of the medals table with a record 33 medals.

Their men's 4x400m quartet came home in 2min 56.17sec and strengthened the Americans' stranglehold on the event. The United States have now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds.

Sydney McLaughlin, the newly crowned 400m hurdles gold medallist, anchored the women's team and ran a remarkable 47.91sec final leg to give the hosts their 13th gold of the event.

REUTERS