Duplantis 'feels good' jumping despite rain

OSLO • Sweden's Armand Duplantis battled through the rain and cold weather to dominate the men's pole vault at the Oslo Diamond League meet on Thursday, while home favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen raced to victory in the mile (1.6km).

As large parts of Europe baked in hot conditions, a soaked Duplantis came in at 5.60m and sailed over 5.80m with his closest rivals, the Norwegian pair of Sondre Guttormsen and Pal Haugen Lillefosse, both crashing out at 5.86m.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and world-record holder cleared 5.92m before setting a meet record of 6.02m, a full 22cm ahead of the field.

"I felt good jumping despite it being a hectic day with the rain coming on and off - it was tiring coping with that but I'm happy with 6.02m," said Duplantis.

In the absence of injured 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, all Norwegian eyes were on Ingebrigtsen in the famed "Dream Mile".

He did not disappoint as he became the first home runner to win the race, as five of the top seven posted personal bests.

The Olympic 1,500m champion clocked a Diamond League record of 3min 46.46sec, 1.02sec in front of Australian Oliver Hoare with Jake Wightman of Britain rounding out the podium.

"It felt great, I was ready to run fast and was happy to do that and to win," Ingebrigtsen said.

"Confidence is a really important thing in sports and I'm confident in what I do in training and, of course I am also aiming for gold (in the world championships) in Eugene."

Olympic 200m gold medallist Andre De Grasse claimed the honours in the 100m, clinching a season's best of 10.05sec to edge out Briton Reece Prescod by one-hundredth of a second.

"I know my speed is coming back," the Canadian said.

"The difference is going to be that start and the first 30m. I am pretty satisfied with my first win of the season, but I know I still have a couple of things to work on."

Devon Allen's bid to race the remainder of the 110m hurdles season with sub-13 second times after his third-fastest time in history last week (12.84sec) came a cropper, although his 13.22 was enough to win the race.

The World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, will take place from July 15-24.

