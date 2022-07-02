Duplantis carves out new mark; Jacobs hit by injury

STOCKHOLM • Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis set an outdoor pole vault record of 6.16m at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday, breaking his previous best of 6.15m but was 4cm short of his world record, set indoors, of 6.20m.

The 22-year-old soared to an easy victory in the competition before having the bar set at 6.16, and he cruised over it at the second attempt to delight the home crowd.

"It's so, so special for me," a delighted Duplantis told broadcaster SVT.

"My family, all those who are close to me, the Swedish people (who were here), they're the ones who mean most to me."

American Chris Nilsen tried to push Duplantis all the way, but the favourite responded to every successful jump by his rival before taking a run at his indoor mark.

When asked to reflect on his second-time success, he said: "It's hard to describe it, really. You kind of black out when you're out there.

"I just remember I was trying to focus really hard on not hitting the bar. When I got over it, I just started to run like an idiot."

Despite a banner night for him, it wasn't all plain sailing for the Swedes as their Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl came in a disappointing third, behind Slovenian Kristjan Ceh and Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna.

The men's 100m race was robbed of its biggest name when Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who was due to make his first Diamond League start of the season, pulled out due to injury.

This was the latest blow in what has been an injury-hit season coming just two weeks out from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Meet organisers said Jacobs' team had made the decision after the sprinter felt pain in training.

Jacobs' coach Paolo Camossi later added: "Since yesterday, after training, Marcell has felt discomfort in his buttock.

"This morning we assessed the situation, but his body's giving signs of discomfort. Fifteen days away from the worlds, we couldn't take the risk to run this evening."

In his absence, South Africa's Akani Simbine cruised to victory in a season-best 10.02sec, ahead of Britain's Reece Prescod (10.15) at the final Diamond League meet ahead of the worlds.

On a muggy night at the stadium built for the 1912 Summer Olympics, Dutchwoman Femke Bol also set a Diamond League record in the women's 400m hurdles, blazing away from the rest of the field to win in 50.27sec.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil crushed the field to win the men's 400m hurdles in 46.80sec, becoming the first man to break the 47-second barrier this season.

Sudan-born former Athlete Refugee Team member Dominic Lobalu also set the best time of the season with a blistering spurt on the home straight to win the men's 3,000m in 7:29.48.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS