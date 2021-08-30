Duo happy with fine displays

As personal bests tumbled - six, including a world record, were set in the dramatic Tokyo 2020 Paralympics men's F40 shot put final - Singapore's Muhammad Diroy Noordin pitched a national record of 9.92m with the last of his six throws yesterday.

The 29-year-old, the Republic's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, finished eighth of nine competitors at the Olympic Stadium.

The gold went to Denis Gnezdilov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, although he needed to break the world record twice in a day to win it.

On his final attempt, he threw 11.16m to edge out Iraqi defending champion Garrah Tnaiash by 1cm.

Earlier, Gnezdilov had thrown 11.02m with his first toss to surpass the previous 11.01m record, set by Portugal's Miguel Monteiro, who claimed the bronze with his 10.76m launch.

Diroy, who has dwarfism, also twice improved on his previous mark of 9.78m set at the Singapore Athletics Performance Trial 2 in June.

He had thrown 9.85m on his third toss.

While he was pleased to rewrite his national mark twice, he was a tad disappointed that he did not surpass the 10m mark or win a medal.

Speaking to the media via a video conference call after his event, he said: "We put in so much effort and trained hard to go (to the Paralympics) to win a medal but I'm still happy that I did my personal best.

"Out of 10, I give (my performance) around eight."

His result is a significant improvement on the 7.29m he threw to finish ninth out of 10 athletes in the same event at Rio 2016, his first Paralympics appearance.

Diroy gave credit to his coach, former sprinter Muhamad Hosni, as well as his nutritionist, physiotherapist, bio-mechanist and sports psychologist for helping him achieve the result in Tokyo.

He added that he hopes to improve on being more focused before competing as well his technique, strength and speed. That will stand him in good stead as he bids for a medal at his third Paralympics come Paris 2024.

But for now, he hopes to enjoy some downtime before returning to training.

He said: "I'm going to put my sport aside and try to rest and do other things that make me feel relaxed and cool down. Maybe go out with my friends or spend more time with my family because most of the time when I train, I don't have time to meet my family and friends."

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, swimmer Toh Wei Soong finished seventh in the men's S7 400m freestyle final after clocking 5min 6.39sec.

Mark Malyar of Israel won the gold after smashing his previous world record with a time of 4:31.06. His previous record of 4:33.64 was set at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

Ukraine's Andrii Trusov won the silver in 4:35.56 ahead of American Evan Austin (4:38.95).

Toh, 22, said "it was a privilege to swim with the best in the world".

He added: "I'm happy I have a race like this to break in the Paralympics swimming.

"I think under the circumstances with the past two years and everything - lack of racing opportunities and so on - this is just how it turns out.

"The next thing to do is look forward to the next race."

Toh, who has transverse myelitis - a condition caused by the inflammation of the spinal cord - will next compete in the S7 50m freestyle and S7 50m butterfly tomorrow and on Friday respectively.

At the Tokyo Equestrian Park, the Singapore team of Laurentia Tan, Gemma Rose Foo and Maximillian Tan finished 14th of 15 teams in the dressage team test to music event after scoring a combined 200.792.

The competition started on Saturday and ended yesterday with Britain taking home the gold after scoring 229.905.

The Netherlands took the silver with 229.249, while the United States scored 224.352 to claim the bronze.