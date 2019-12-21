Duke Wai looks hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,600M)

3 Regency Gem is racing well. He has drawn a good gate and should be in at the finish.

8 Soccer Master has taken his time to acclimatise in Hong Kong. After arriving on a mark of 57, he now sits on a low of 29. It's only a matter of time for him to get that elusive win.

5 Liverbird Star is also winless but Derek Leung should able to get him into the right spot from the draw.

1 Winwin Thirtythree is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

12 Lucky Guy has gone close on a number of occasions. It's only a matter of time before he wins.

7 Meridian Talent was fair on debut. With that run under his belt, he might be ready to progress further.

6 Inner Flame has trialled well. He's drawn well and has every chance.

10 Eptiwins is capable of finishing thereabouts if he can overcome the wide draw.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

13 Whistle Up is 0-for-24 in his Hong Kong career but is now sitting at the bottom of Class 5 in a weak race.

12 Fire And Gold is another who is winless but he's racing well and has Joao Moreira aboard.

5 Kwai Chung Elite has shown steady improvement with each performance this season.

1 Striking Mr C was dominant on the dirt last time out. He rates highly with that run under his belt.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Sam's Love hasn't won since his debut in April, 2017. However, he appears to have returned to a competitive mark and has champion jockey Zac Purton astride.

8 Leap of Faith grabbed fourth on debut earlier this month. He can progress further.

4 Skyey Supreme might be able to win if he gets a race run to suit.

2 King's Trooper finished runner-up last start and this is well within his grasp.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Power King flashed home on debut to grab second over this course and distance. He is going to prove tough to beat if Karis Teetan can get him to overcome the wide draw.

2 War Lord has trialled well. He should be in the finish.

1 Fantasy won on debut last start. He can progress into Class 3 with a win.

3 Colorado High can bounce back from his latest woes.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

11 Dionysus Collin is looking to snap a run of two placings. He is the one to beat with almost no weight on his back.

1 Blastoise hasn't finished outside the top two in his last four runs, including a win two starts ago. The retention of Purton signals intent.

13 Garlic Yeah should relish the step back in distance. He's fit.

9 C P Power is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 Computer Patch caught the eye on debut, flashing home to grab second last Sunday. He can progress further for Purton. The inside gate should afford him every chance.

1 Beauty Applause has won four out of his last five starts, including his last two. He'll need to lug 60.45kg but is a threat.

2 Cool Team has the wide gate to contend with but he can figure with the right run.

10 The Drive has trialled fairly and might be able to run a race on debut.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

4 Duke Wai managed to run down Lucky More and followed that win up with another. As a Class 3 winner, he rates as the one to beat.

10 Lucky More has been impressive and will go very close. But it wouldn't surprise to see Duke Wai have his measure again.

6 Classic Unicorn won his first two starts and then struggled first-up. But it is a fact that he has ability. It wouldn't surprise if he greets the judge again.

9 Massive Pocket has finished inside the top three in his last three starts, including a win three starts back. He'll be competitive.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

11 Chefano is unlucky not to have won yet. But he is racing in excellent form. With the right run, he can finally snare that elusive win.

2 Red Warrior closed in nicely from the tail of the field in his last start. The step back to Class 2 enhances his claims.

10 Glorious Dragon broke through impressively last start. He rarely runs a bad race.

13 High Rev has won four out of his last seven races. He's more than capable of challenging here.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Simple Elegant has won two of his last three starts. In his career-best form, he has enough early speed to offset the wide gate. He should find the lead and will take a power of running down.

2 Follow Me has the wide gate but his latest effort warrants respect.

4 Guy Dragon is better than his last-start ninth suggests. His form before that was strong.

7 Ultimate Glory gets Purton again. He's at his mark and should be thereabouts.