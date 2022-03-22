Duke Of Rain's the one to beat in the last race

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Watch the many first-timers, especially (2) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR, (6) MOVER AND SHAKER and (9) SONG TO THE SUN.

(12) THUNDERSTRUCK was backed on debut and will know more about it.

(11) TAIKONAUT eased in the betting on debut but ran on nicely to get close. He will enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(16) ZOOM LADY found problems in her second start. She looks the best of the raced horses.

(12) SHE'S A KLAWER showed improvement in her second start and could take home a cheque.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(3) NARTJIE has ability but lost the plot. However, he has been given time off and could find his true form.

(4) THE KOP is best over this distance and could go in again.

(5) TWIN TURBO could get his act together.

(6) FLASHY APACHE was not travelling well last time and could get back on track.

(2) JUAN CARLOS is back over a preferred trip and could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) MANDALAY showed marked improvement with blinkers for the first time after a rest.

She holds (3) STORMY LASS, (4) LOVE BITE and (10) GRECIA on collateral form.

(8) EBULLIENCE was not disgraced on debut and will come on.

(2) CONFETTI SHOWER improved after a rest and could have a say.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) MARADIVA was heavily backed last time but pulled up blowing profusely. She finished well behind stablemate (10) DOUBLE MAGIC but could produce her best.

(2) EARL OF CARDIGAN is running well and should not be far off.

(12) MODERN MAGICIAN was rested for over a year after a decent debut. He is returning as a gelding.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) PICARA, who has been knocking on the door, should escape the maidens in a weak field.

(5) COUNTRY FLAME, (6) MIX THE MAGIC, (9) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY and (7) KISS TO DREAM (not striding out last time) could get into the money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(13) CALIBRE CREST found no support on debut but finished off strongly. He had (1) FORGOTTEN TIME and (7) NEVER TO CLEVER behind him. He should relish the extra distance and confirm the form.

(12) ASPIRINGTOREIGN is coming off a rest. Respect any money.

(15) GOLD LAVA is trying further and could feature.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) DUKE OF RAIN has done well in his post-maiden runs. He finished second and third subsequently. He is ready to score again.

(1) FLYING GRACE is running well. He is meeting (2) ABLUEAZURE on 4kg better terms for a near 1/2-length beating and should turn it around.

(11) THE SASH could upset the apple cart.