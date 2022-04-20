Dubai Lights all set to shine at Kenilworth

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) ECHO OF LIFE debuted in a feature. She made the expected improvement with the drop in class to a maiden by staying on to finish third over a shorter trip. She should continue to improve and will appreciate the step-up in distance. (1) CHE VINCERA caught the eye on debut when finishing behind Echo Of Life. She could represent the value with any amount of improvement. (7) LUCY THE PINK should have finished closer in the same race. The step-up in trip should suit. (8) OPEN SECRET and newcomer (11) YOUREYESONLY also have claims.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) CHARLIE MALONE bumped a smart newcomer when looking the likely winner with the step-up to 1,250m last time. He is awkwardly drawn but will likely to enjoy the extra 150m. He ought to play another leading role. (7) MARVEL WILLIAM built on the promise of his debut fourth when getting going late to finish a close-up third over 1,200m. He will have more to offer this trip. The American colts (8) PURE MAVERICK and (9) SMITH AND WESSON have shown ability in sprints. They could improve trying further for the first time. Watch the betting on newcomer (5) LIGHT SPEED and likely improver (10) TEATRO.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) BOISTEROUS BUDDY had been threatening to exit the maidens' ranks. This could be his day. (2) CASTLE TIME made a pleasing stable debut returning from a break. He should build on that improvement to be a threat. (5) DEAN STREET raced prominently throughout under a big weight over this track and trip last time. He should go close with a repeat of that performance. (9) ELEODORO made good progress over further against her own sex. But she faces a tougher task reverting to this trip against male rivals, despite receiving weight. Newcomers (4) COSMIC EMPIRE, (6) GLOBAL VISTA and (10) TOUCH OF GRACE are worth a market check.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) FUTURISMO improved again when stepping up to 1,600m last time. He is likely to make further progress over this trip. (3) MAGIC MOMENTS was fifth in a similar contest over this track and trip, followed by a fourth and a fifth over 1,600m. She will enjoy a return to 2,000m and make her presence felt. (10) TWICE THE MASTER and (5) DOUBLE DUET ran well in a maiden handicap. They will be competitive with improvement. (4) DOUGLAS and (7) KEEP SHINING finished close that day. They should be in the mix, too, with progress.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) DUBAI LIGHTS finished an unlucky and close-up third last time in a stronger race after a break. He would have tightened up since. He could be the one to beat. (2) NIGHT SONG had excuses for a disappointing effort in the same race but remains capable of better. (3) EXCEEDER will be better with the return to this trip with blinkers. (6) CAPTIVE MOON and (5) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT are maturing three-year-old geldings. They are expected to improve over this trip. (8) POLICY TARGET has returned to the Cape in good form. He should make his presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The hat-trick-seeking (2) DOUBLE CHARGE is capable of making his presence felt, despite a six-point penalty. But it is worth noting that jockey Grant van Niekerk is on (7) TOUT A FAIT, who is holding form and is distance-suited but jumps in class. (3) WAITING FOR SUMMER should fare better in these calmer waters after contesting some hot features for three-year-olds. Stablemate (4) ADIOS AMIGOS won over further last time but is better over this trip and should play a leading role. (5) GALLIC TRIBE and (6) NIGHT RULER are useful and ought to make their presence felt, too.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MISTER VARGUS is favourably treated by the conditions but may need the run after a layoff and stable switch. (2) KALAHARI FERRARI returned to form last time and could be in the firing line if showing improvement. (3) SURJAY is above average and will enjoy reverting to the trip of his only win. (4) TRANSACT should also enjoy a return to this distance. (5) TIZONA and (6) SUN DAZED are unexposed over this distance but could improve on their form.