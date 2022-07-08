Drugged swimmer 'scared' after incident at world meet

OTTAWA • Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey said on Instagram on Wednesday that she was drugged on the final night of the Fina World Championships, during which time she suffered a rib sprain and a concussion.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian said she woke up "completely lost" with her team manager and doctor at her side, with no recollection of a four-to-six-hour window of time during the incident in Budapest.

The 22-year-old discovered "dozens of bruises" on her body after travelling home the next day and said she was compelled to share her experience as "these situations sadly happen too many times".

"On the last night of the Worlds Championship, I got drugged. At the time, I wasn't aware of what got inside of me, I just remember waking up the next morning completely lost; with our team manager and doctor at my bedside," she said.

"I'm still scared to think about the unknowns of that night. I'm still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be... But I won't let this event define me. I'm still learning to cope with everything and find myself again."

Harvey also shared some photos of bruises on her legs and said there were more, but she was not comfortable sharing them publicly.

In response, Swimming Canada confirmed the incident occurred the night before the team's departure last month.

"First of all, health and safety of our team members is first and foremost on teams. Our team management and medical staff are always looking out for team members, aware of their whereabouts and fully engaged with any issues," a statement read.

"We are aware there was an incident the night before departure from Budapest. As soon as team staff became aware, Mary received excellent medical treatment from our team physician on site, and was cleared to travel home.

"Staff have been in contact with Mary since her return and we are offering her support. We continue to gather information on the situation, and the file has been forwarded to our independent Safe Sport officer."

Harvey collected a bronze in Budapest as part of Canada's 4x200m freestyle relay team at the swimming world meet, which ended on June 25, and she is set to compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games later this month.

Fina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

