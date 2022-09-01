Disciplinary hearing for Schooling, Lim

The Singapore National Olympic Council will convene a disciplinary committee to hear the cases of national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, a day after the shock announcement that the pair were investigated for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam last night noted the duo "have been treated in the same way as how others have been treated".

Marketing experts said despite his troubles, Schooling's legacy and brand have not been irreparably damaged by the incident. Hugo Boss, one of his principal sponsors, said it would continue standing by the former Olympic champion.