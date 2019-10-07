Drug test me every single day if you want: Hassan

DOHA • Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, 26, has challenged the anti-doping authorities "to test me every single day" in order to prove that she is a clean athlete.

After her 10,000m win, she surged to her second World Athletics Championships gold on Saturday night with a blistering time of 3min 51.95sec in the 1,500m final.

Title holder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya was second in 3:54.22 and Ethiopia's Guday Tsegay took the bronze (3:54.38).

Hassan's time was the sixth-fastest mark in history, slicing around seven seconds off the 16-year-old championship record. But critics have since questioned her feats after her coach Alberto Salazar was last week handed a four-year ban for doping offences.

The Cuba-born American's downfall has cast a shadow over the entire Oregon Project training group - an elite running programme he set up with Nike in 2001 - and whose athletes have now won three gold medals in Doha, Qatar.

An emotional Hassan, however, hit back in her post-race interview at the suggestion her performances should now be viewed with suspicion.

"This was a very hard week for me and I was just so angry. I believe in clean sport, I'm always clean, I will always be clean. I believe in the Oregon Project," she said. "I've seen Alberto. He's worked really hard and that is what I know.

"I just want to show people that hard work can be better than everything. How do people think we are cheating? They think I don't get tested? I get tested every time."

However, Hassan, who linked up with Salazar in 2016, admitted she might have to go her own way as the scrutiny was overwhelming in the light of governing body IAAF president Sebastian Coe's order to all athletes to sever their links with the disgraced coach.

Sprinting great Michael Johnson also warned Hassan that moving forward, she would now have to live with "a cloud" hanging over her.

"I understand her anger, but that is a question she is going to have to get prepared for," the American four-time Olympic champion told the BBC. "Any athlete in that organisation has to realise that it is going to be attached to them. They are going to have to answer those questions."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE