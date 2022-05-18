Drops Of God is oozing class

RACE 1 (1,650M)

6 Daily Beauty is tracking towards another win. He was good in his past two outings. With luck from the solid draw, he rates as the one to beat.

2 King's Trooper is back in Class 5. His last run in this grade was a winning one. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a leading player.

1 Run The Table has the class edge. He will be wound up to perform by Blake Shinn. His last run in this grade also yielded a win.

5 Diamond Star is in form and is chasing back-to-back wins.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 Happy Daily is dropping back to Class 4. This is suitable and his pairing with Zac Purton bears close watching, especially from Gate 2.

5 E Legend is chasing back-to-back wins. He has claims again.

9 Hyperion Tree has shown glimpses of ability at times. He slots in light and has his first start for new trainer, Frankie Lor. The draw suits and it would not surprise to see score.

4 Win Win Fighter ran well last time. He should make his presence felt again.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

9 Sun Of Makfi is racing well without winning. He has placed in his last four starts and is well weighted. Expect him to make a top run over this distance.

4 Reach Goal turned his form around last time to finish second. He can take another step forward against this group.

5 Winning Volatility can bounce back, following a poor effort in his last start. He is better than that, especially over this course and distance.

11 Chater Pins slots in light and gets his chance. Must include.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 See U Again has done little wrong. He has shown plenty of early talent. From Gate 2, he should get a winning run, especially under Purton.

3 Charming Steed does not know how to run a bad race. If he can find himself in the right spot, he will get his opportunity.

11 Melbourne Hall gets in light and has claims. Back in form, he might be hitting this contest at the right time.

6 Happy Trio is racing well. He has placed twice in three runs and is not without his chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Durham Star is in his career-best form. If he can overcome the wide gate, it would not surprise to see him bounce back to score.

7 Gang Of Brothers is tracking towards his first win. He is doing well and pairs favourably with Shinn from Gate 1. He is well weighted and has shown that he is capable of a win in Class 4.

2 Harmony N Home has Purton engaged. With an inside gate, he will be up there at the finish.

8 Singapore Spirit found one to beat on debut and then slipped back a bit. Still, he is talented, so keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 Drops Of God has a massive class edge. He has beaten and been competitive against much better opponents previously. The wide gate is a concern. But his ability and Purton's services should carry him a long way.

11 Valiant Elegance is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He slots in light and his racing pattern always affords him his chance, even if he is stepping up in grade. Expect him to lead for a long way.

2 Family Folks is in solid form. He has claims.

9 Flaming Passion is favoured on his light weight and inside draw.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

10 Stormtrouper is doing everything right, except win. He just needs an ounce of luck to go his way. If he gets his way and the right run, he can win with the light weight.

1 Atullibigeal is better than his record suggests. He is showing plenty of early speed and his pairing with Purton commands respect.

5 Smart Idea is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He commands respect.

8 Sky Forever is closing in on his first win. He has been unlucky. But, with the right run, he can figure once more.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 Packing Award is holding his condition. He was narrowly beaten last time in his hat-trick bid. But he still displayed his trademark turn of foot that day. He has several rating points still in hand.

6 Nothing New is chasing back-to-back wins. He has already figured it out and pairs favourably with Purton.

3 Crossford is better than his record suggests. He has had a few tough runs and it would not surprise to see him bounce back to his best. A strong chance for Luke Currie.

9 Packing Famous is on a hat-trick bid. He just needs to handle the class rise.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 Lucky With You has drawn well. He should be able to control and command a handy spot on the speed. He is a talent and, with any improvement from last start, he is the one to beat. The Happy Valley track should also suit him.

4 Campione is handling everything in front of him. He is a serious talent, too, and should get every opportunity on the speed.

11 Eason is the new kid on the block. He is on the improve and remains a threat.

1 Voyage Warrior is a Group 2 winner. He has the class and gets his chance again for an overdue win.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club