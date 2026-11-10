Dropped Labuschagne confident of Australia test return

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Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. caught out by England's Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Ben Stokes REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Nov 10 - Australia's Marnus Labuschagne said on Tuesday he remains confident about returning to the test side after selectors left him out of next month's four-test home series against New Zealand following a prolonged slump in form.

• The 32-year-old number three, once the world's top-ranked test batter, has gone 49 innings without a century and endured another poor tour of South Africa, scoring zero and four in the final test as Australia lost the match and series 2-1.

• "I've got no doubt I will be back there. When? Who knows," Labuschagne told reporters.

• "I think my path back into the Australia team will work itself out. I've done it before. It's something that I truly want."

• Labuschagne has averaged 23.66 and managed only two half-centuries in 10 tests since being dropped for the three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean last year. REUTERS