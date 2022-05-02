Dressel looks sharp at US swim trials

WASHINGTON • Caeleb Dressel delivered the fastest time in the world this year in the men's 50m freestyle with a blistering 21.29sec romp at the United States swim trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.

The top individual performer with five gold medals at last year's Tokyo Olympics was in top form yet again after topping the field in the 100m free and the 50m and 100m butterfly earlier in the competition, making him the man to beat at next month's world championships.

"I thought I could be 21.40 tonight so to see 21.29, I'm pretty fired up," he said.

The 25-year-old will lead a relatively inexperienced US men's team in Budapest and said he was still adjusting to his role as one of the squad's elder statesmen.

"I'm one of the old guys on the team now, which is really weird," he added.

"I still feel young, I still feel good."

The swim star, who has a total of seven Olympic golds, including two relay titles from Rio 2016, took time off earlier in the year to regain his focus and appeared elated with his form as he enthusiastically slapped the water after the win.

Dressel will be defending his four individual titles earned at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and he is also set to swim in the medley, mixed medley and mixed freestyle relay events.

Katie Ledecky was also in dominant form for her fourth victory. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist clocked 15min 38.99sec in the 1,500m freestyle for a season's best.

It was the 15th fastest time in history but she said: "I would've liked to have been a little bit faster."

She had already won the 200m, 400m and 800m free events during the trials.

Regan Smith punched her Budapest ticket with a 57.76sec effort in the 100m backstroke.

Hunter Armstrong added the 100m back to his schedule with a 52.20sec finish, having earlier claimed the world record in the 50m back with 23.71sec.

REUTERS