Dressel eyes two more

TOKYO • In their first Olympics since the 23-gold medallist Michael Phelps retired, the United States swimming team needed Caeleb Dressel to deliver and, with three gold medals so far, he has certainly not let them down.

Dressel powered to the 100m butterfly title yesterday, adding to his success in the 100m freestyle and his gold from the 4x100m freestyle relay. He has a chance of winning two more golds in today's final session when he starts as favourite in the 50m freestyle and will be part of the men's 4x100m medley relay team.

Should he end with five golds, he would match Phelps' haul from his last Games in Rio and surpass the four golds the American great won in London.

It has been a disappointing Games in the pool for the US team, who won 16 gold medals at each of the last two Olympics but head into today's final events on eight.

Dressel admitted yesterday he was hurting after smashing his own world record to win the 100m butterfly.

The two-time world champion exploded from the blocks and turned first, roaring home to touch in 49.45 seconds to better the 49.50 he set at the 2019 world championships.

Hungarian 200m fly champion Kristof Milak was second in 49.68 - only the fourth man ever to go under 50 seconds - and Noe Ponti of Switzerland third in 50.74.

"It was a really fun race to be a part of and exciting for the sport," said Dressel. "It was well executed, my body wasn't as good as it could have been, it was the body I was given on this day, I felt better yesterday.

"It hurt really bad but it was fine. What a close race. Two of the fastest times in history.

"You don't get that very often, so to be a part of that is very special. The event is only going to get faster."

Dressel's was the fourth world mark in the Tokyo pool, with a fifth set later in the morning session when an Adam Peaty-led Britain claimed a world record of 3min 37.58sec in the mixed 4x100m medley relay. The Americans finished fifth to deny Dressel a chance for another gold.

But Katie Ledecky brought some cheer to the US with a third Olympic 800m freestyle title.

Despite losing her 200m and 400m crowns to Australian Ariarne Titmus, Ledecky - who won the inaugural 1,500m title - remains the undisputed queen of the longer distances.

The 24-year-old led all the way to touch in 8:12.57 and outpace Titmus, who clocked a personal best 8:13.83 to earn silver ahead of Italy's Simona Quadarella.

"She (Titmus) made it tough and so it was a lot of fun to race and I just trusted myself, trusted I could pull it out and swim whatever way I needed to," said Ledecky, who revealed she planned to keep going potentially up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28, we'll see," she said.

She leaves Tokyo with golds in the 800m and 1,500m and silvers in the 400m and 4x200m relay.

Titmus was not too disappointed yesterday, saying: "In the 800 when she's pretty much in a class of her own, so over the moon to be on the podium."

Meanwhile, Australian backstroke star Kaylee McKeown added the 200m title to her 100m crown in an eye-popping 2:04.68 ahead of Canada's Kylie Masse, who also won the silver in the 100m final.

Seasoned Australian campaigner Emily Seebohm took bronze in her fourth Olympics.

