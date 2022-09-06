Dressel breaks silence on World C'ships exit

NEW YORK - It was one of the shocks of June's World Aquatics Championships when Caeleb Dressel abruptly left the competition without offering an explanation.

The seven-gold Olympic champion was one of the biggest names at the Budapest meet and was living up to the hype after claiming two world titles - the 50m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay - before his sudden withdrawal ahead of the semi-finals of the 100m free.

In Dressel's absence, Romanian teenager David Popovici took over the limelight, claiming the 100m and 200m free, while Hungary's Kristof Milak won the 100m and 200m fly titles.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old American made his first public statement regarding Budapest, saying on his Instagram page: "I haven't swam since worlds and I can honestly say I have been happy without swimming. I really miss it though.

"A few things I've done… I finally went on a honeymoon to Iceland, I bought a tractor, hiked another section of the Appalachian Trail, swam with some manatees.

"I know I can have swimming and happiness. I had them both at one point in my life and I'm working on it. If you need a break, take one. I'll be back."

His post received hundreds of positive comments, while his wife Meghan also posted on her own Instagram account, saying: "So thankful. So proud. So honoured to walk this journey with him. And just so blessed with so much love."

According to SwimSwam website, sources said Dressel's pullout was due to mental health reasons.

In a podcast interview in May, he spoke of the pressure he had been under in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he emerged as the top individual performer with five gold medals.

Dressel also then stated his goal for the rest of the year was to find a balance between swimming and his personal life.

Britain's three-gold Olympic champion, Adam Peaty, who also took a break from swimming in August last year for mental health reasons, replied to Dressel's post with a fist bump emoji.

He added: "Wise words and so true. Never easy to say. All the best man."