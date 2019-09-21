Dream start for new trainer Jason Ong

Sothistheone - this aptly named horse will surely be remembered by new kid on the Kranji training block, Jason Ong, for life.

The four-year-old Australian-bred gelding was the 31-year-old Singaporean's first runner on his first day as a fully licensed trainer.

He took over the 40-strong string of horses after his mentor Bruce Marsh retired and left for his native New Zealand after last Sunday's meeting.

Ong, who understudied a few top trainers in Australia and Singapore, was with Marsh in the last 31/2 years.

Ong must have shouted himself hoarse as Sothistheone was involved in a thrilling three-way finish in the $20,000 Open Maiden (2) event over 1,400m, before winning by a short head from the $8 favourite Spirit Of Big Bang.

Third, another short head away, was the $15 second favourite St Alwyn.

Sothistheone, ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, was a 13-1 shot, paying $70 for a win.

"My heart is still racing, but it's a good start, you know," said an elated Ong.

"I thank my staff for the hard work and all the owners who have faith in me by leaving all their horses in my care.

"So I am thankful with that, without their support, there won't be today."