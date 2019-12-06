Dream come true in sambo for ex-fencer Nazri

When he left fencing seven years ago, Nazri Sutari, who was once part of the Singapore junior team, thought that he would never fulfil his long-time dream of competing at the SEA Games.

So yesterday, his first thought when he won the men's combat sambo Under-82kg title at the Angeles University Foundation Gymnasium in Angeles City, the Philippines was: "I finally did it."

He beat Indonesia's Jason Sim 10-2 to clinch Singapore's first gold in the sport at the Games.

Sambo, a martial art and combat sport developed by the Soviet army in the 1920s, is one of the nine niche sports making their debuts at the biennial Games.

The 29-year-old's latest success caps what has been a breakthrough year for him. He was crowned champion in the U-81kg senior low kick category at the Singapore Kickboxing Championships in March, before he secured a world ranking of No. 17 after competing at the Senior World Kickboxing Championships in October.

Nazri, a kickboxing coach, said: "Looking back, it validates what I've done, all the risks, ups and downs, the long talks with parents about what I want to do with my life.

"It's funny how life turns out. When I was fencing, I couldn't get to the SEA Games, but it has actually happened and in a different sport. It's unbelievable. I hope that I've done everyone proud."

Nazri, who competed at the 2010 South-east Asia Fencing Championships, lost his place in the national team when he enlisted for national service and lost his rankings due to his inability to compete.

He had already picked up muay thai at that point in time and decided to pick one over the other.

On having to choose between sambo and fencing, he joked: "It felt like I'd broken up with my girlfriend. Essentially I love combat sports, I love to compete and I love martial arts."

He now hopes that people will take combat sports more seriously, saying: "I hope that not just sambo, but all combat sports will get more recognition and support."

He was not the only medallist for Singapore yesterday. Ashvin Singh finished second in the U-74kg final after being thumped 8-0 by the Philippines' Mark Striegl.

Gary Chow got the second silver after losing 4-1 to home hope Chino Sy in the sport sambo U-82kg final. He had won one silver and three bronzes as a judoka at the last three Games.

Yesterday's haul was a timely boost as the team prepare for three more events: the women's sport sambo U-80kg, men's combat sambo U-57kg and the mixed team.

National combat sambo coach Mohamad Sulaiman said: "I always think that our Singaporean fighters can win gold. We go to win, not just participate.

"It's a good start for our sport and bringing medals and results shows that this sport has potential to grow and get good recognition."