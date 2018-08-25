Drama in Iraq's first gold

JAKARTA • Safaa Aljumaili stole the weightlifting show yesterday, ripping off his shirt and screaming in wild celebration after a dramatic last-gasp clean and jerk lift secured Iraq's first gold of the Asian Games.

It was Iraq's first medal of any colour at the 18th Asiad and was greeted with jubilant scenes at the Jakarta International Expo arena.

As Aljumaili roared in delight, he was joined by an Iraqi team official who kissed the platform several times in thanks.

Aljumaili, 28, had already failed with the 202kg he needed for gold, but somehow managed to lock out his arms on the final lift of the 85kg weight category to pip South Korea's Jang Yeon-hak by just 1kg.

Jang was left with silver after collapsing on his final 197kg attempt and being stretchered away wearing an oxygen mask. He recovered in time to collect his silver medal.

"I hyperventilated," he told AFP.

"I knew Aljumaili had a strong clean and jerk and I knew if I didn't make it, he would probably win."

The 2017 Asian Junior Championship gold medallist said he was just glad to be competing after a horror injury three years ago.

"It was my own fault. I kicked a barbell and broke my leg," the 21-year-old revealed.

"I thought I would have to give up lifting but my father helped me with rehabilitation. Every day he trained with me."

North Korea's Jon Myong Song took the bronze, after watching his team-mates sweep to a national-record fifth weightlifting gold in the women's 63kg, along with a first-ever Asian Games women's one-two.

In football, Haroune Camara scored a hat-trick as Saudi Arabia defeated China 4-3 in the last 16 yesterday.

The Saudis will face Japan, who narrowly beat Malaysia. Ayase Ueda was the match winner, converting a 89th-minute penalty.

In badminton, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie was in disbelief after his shock win over top-seeded Chinese Shi Yuqi in front of a raucous home crowd.

Christie, 20, edged out world No. 2 Shi 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 in an enthralling 1hr 8min battle in the first round.

Ranked 15th in the world, Christie matched his senior rival serve-to-serve and smash-to-smash as a partisan crowd erupted in deafening applause at each Indonesian point.

"It's like Yuqi did not move fast enough. Maybe because he went after Anthony (Sinisuka Ginting) in the team event match. So the feet movement is a bit slower than before," said Christie.

"The audience was amazing as they gave me the necessary boost to go harder in the match," he said, adding that it will be "step by step" next for him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA